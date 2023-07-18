100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 19, 1923
• An alarm of fight on Third Street last night drew officers to the scene, when it was discovered that two strenuous citizens feeling the need of exercise, and desirous of showing how Firpo did it to Willard, had put on the gloves, in a friendly bout. Officers suggested a more secluded spot for the fistic demonstration.
• Ed Keehr and party of friends, who formed themselves into a volunteer fire department, put out a menacing fire at 9:30 last night. The blaze originated in some rubbish between the Keehr establishment and the building just north. Fortunately the flames were discovered before Keehr closed for the night or the fire would have been a very serious one.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 19, 1948
• Night football will be a more common “dish” than the Saturday afternoon variety for the State University Coyotes this fall according to the schedule now arranged by Harry Gamage, head football coach. Six of the ten games scheduled are night games, with four of the six night games to be played on the home field under the University’s new lights.
• The Yankton Junior-Junior All Stars, under the direction of Gene “Beansie” Anderson, will travel to Crofton, Neb., to take part in the dedication of the new Crofton Athletic Park. The local J-J kids will battle the Crofton J-Js. The Yankton Chamber of Commerce is going to attend and to take part in the ceremonies.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 19, 1973
• Almost 1,000 people enjoyed ice cream and cake at the annual Sacred Heart Ice Cream Social Wednesday evening. Proceeds from the event will be used for improvements at Sacred Heart Hospital.
• Nebraska Department of Roads statistics indicated Wednesday that travel increased on all roads in Nebraska in June, despite the gasoline shortage. In June, travel on roads including city roads totaled some 1.097 billion vehicle miles, a 3.7 percent increase from the 1.058 billion recorded for the same month in 1972.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 19, 1998
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.