The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) is hosting the 2022 Region Roundup Sept. 19-22 with meetings held at locations across the state.
The Region Roundup meetings are open to the public and both SDCA members and nonmembers are welcome. Meetings will include a meal, followed by issue discussions, industry information and policy updates from SDCA leadership, and nominations for region leadership to serve on the SDCA Board of Directors.
The SDCA invites you to join a meeting near you.
Locally, the Sept. 21, meetings will be held in Yankton and Salem. Join the SDCA at Jo Dean’s Steakhouse in Yankton at 11:30 a.m. or at The Brewery in Salem at 5:30 p.m.
For more information regarding the Region Roundup meetings, contact Lorrin Naasz at lnaasz@sdcattlemen.org. The SDCA encourages those interested to RSVP to the event, however, it is not required. To RSVP visit sdcattlemen.org and click on “Events.”
