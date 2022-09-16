The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) is hosting the 2022 Region Roundup Sept. 19-22 with meetings held at locations across the state.

The Region Roundup meetings are open to the public and both SDCA members and nonmembers are welcome. Meetings will include a meal, followed by issue discussions, industry information and policy updates from SDCA leadership, and nominations for region leadership to serve on the SDCA Board of Directors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.