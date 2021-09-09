100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 10, 1921
• The first sand storm of the season visited Yankton yesterday afternoon, blowing particles of the Missouri river into houses and stores, through closed windows and doors, and in all manner of places sand is not supposed to be.
• Sixty years ago today, Lon Seeley of the city enlisted in the 13th Wisconsin Infantry of the United States Army to serve during the Civil War.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 10, 1946
• The Yankton lodge of Elks, at its regular meeting last night, voted to pledge $1,000 to the fund for purchasing equipment for the proposed modern swimming pool, it was announced today by Exalted Ruler Carl Olson.
• A carrot was brought into the Press and Dakotan office yesterday from the Emil G. Dvoracek farm south of Tabor. The peculiar plant had five small carrots attached to one large root, giving it the appearance of an octopus.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 10, 1971
• “There is no basis for this complaint, period.” Yankton Police Chief James Simms said today of persistent rumors that drugs had been found in food-stuffs at a local restaurant. Simms said that the rumor, which has been circulating for the past several weeks, is apparently something begun maliciously by person or persons unknown.
• An estimated 6,000 attended the free airshow at the Yankton Chan Gurney Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon. Some 110 airplanes flew in for the day and were placed on display around the airfield.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 10, 1996
• Despite the largest student enrollment since the 1973-74 school year, the Yankton School District is maintaining 25 or fewer students in 87% of classrooms. Only 14 classrooms contain more than 25 students, Superintendent Joseph Gertsema told the school board. The largest class years are seventh grade with 285 students, ninth and tenth with 272 each and eighth with 269 students.
• Employees of the First Dakota-North donated money and put together school bags for the little friends in the Big Friends-Little Friends program in Yankton. This community service project was selected by the employees because of their interest in youth education. Over 100 school bags were given out to students in need.
