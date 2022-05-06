Monday marks reorganization day for the Yankton City Commission.
The regular meeting of the Yankton City Commission will include the swearing in of commissioners Jerry Webber, Mason Schramm and Amy Miner for their new terms, as well as the designation of the city’s mayor for the coming year.
In other business, the commission will discuss proposed improvements to Westside Park, a purchase agreement for city-owned land, a funding request for the Riverside Baseball Stadium’s turf replacement, a GIS mapping contract and bond issuances.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.