VERMILLION — Vermillion firefighters were dispatched to a rooftop patio fire early Thursday morning.
According to a press release, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to a fire at 15 Court St., Vermillion, at 12:34 a.m. Thursday. Fire and EMS units arrived on scene, and fire personnel worked to extinguish a small fire on the rooftop patio. All patrons and employees were safely evacuated.
