SAC Relaunch

At Yankton’s Summit Activities Center (SAC), a green sign will mean come in — while a red sign will mean “stop right there.”
It’s literally two signs of the new restrictions at the SAC, which re-opens Tuesday after being closed two months because of COVID-19.
For City Recreation Manager Brittany Orr, it’s like opening night after weeks of preparing for the performance.
“People are excited to see us re-opening and they can start doing things again,” she said. “But for the most part, people are also wondering what it’s going to look like and how things will operate.”
When the Summit Activities Center re-opens, the staff will focus heavily on the health and safety of employees and patrons. The Yankton Parks and Recreation Department has enacted a number of new regulations, including a 20-person limit inside the facility besides staff.
“We’ll be putting out color-coded signs (on the front doors) indicating whether people can enter under the 20-person limit,” Orr said. “We won’t lock the doors when we’re at the limit, but we will ask people to wait until others leave and they can enter the building.”
The front desk staff will change the signs accordingly.
“I don’t think we’ll have a problem, because we tend to have fewer users during the summer when more people are outdoors. And some people aren’t comfortable yet coming into our facility,” Orr said. “For those with pre-paid memberships, we’ve put their membership on pause until they tell us they’re ready to return.”
In one important change, the swimming pool will open — but only for adult lap swim, with a limited number of swimmers at any given time. The water features, such as the slide, won’t be offered for use but will continue to receive cleaning and maintenance.
The SAC pool restrictions take on increased significance with the closure of the Memorial Park swimming pool this summer and no other outdoor swimming facilities available in Yankton. Construction continues on the new Huether Family Aquatics Center, slated to open spring 2021.
The complete list of SAC restrictions reflects an intense period of studying, consulting and making changes, Orr said. Parks and Recreation Director Todd Larson worked with staff members on drawing up and enforcing the new rules.
“Most of the things we have put together have been pulled from the recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control),” she said. “We looked specifically at the re-opening of businesses, the opening back up of fitness facilities and some aquatic facilities.”
The Yankton staff has also participated in online Zoom meetings once a week with parks and recreation departments across the state. The process has allowed Yankton officials to learn what has worked elsewhere.
Sometimes, the re-opening process brings unexpected situations, Orr said. Mitchell’s rec center director reported a Wisconsin family who — because Wisconsin and Minnesota were both in lockdown — drove eight hours one way to use the Mitchell pool during a two-day period.
Besides the 20-person limit, the following is a rundown of the new SAC rules:
• Open to the public, but with group size restrictions and social distancing requirements in place. Public access will be limited. Facility access is also subject to recommendations of Yankton School District officials.
• No day pass users. SAC and GreatLIFE member access only, but memberships will be sold to interested persons.
• Debit and credit card transactions only.
• Staff offices are closed to the public.
• No facility rentals.
• No personal training will be allowed.
• Open only to adults (18 and over). Facility users must respect the minimum of six-foot social distances at all times while using the facility.
• Each of the 20 facility users will be given a disinfectant spray bottle and clean towel and asked to wipe down all equipment or areas touched before and after use. The bottles will be numbered 1-20, and this will be a way that we are able to track when someone leaves and when a new user can enter.
• Men’s and women’s locker rooms will remain closed. Family locker room restrooms and single stall restrooms will be open. The public will not be allowed to shower or change clothes in the facility. Swimmers must come to the SAC in their trunks or bathing suits and depart without changing, using a towel as needed.
• Adult lap swim open in every other lane of the pool. No open swims.
• Adult access to weight and fitness area. Facility users must wipe down equipment before and after use.
• Every other cardio machine will be closed and unplugged.
• No group fitness classes.
• The gymnasiums will be closed.
• Caution tape will be used to limit drinking fountain access to the bottle fill spigots.
• No adult or youth recreation programming.
The SAC isn’t reducing its hours, but the facility is changing to its normal summer hours of 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
When the SAC was closed in March, the pool was drained and the area sat empty. With the re-opening, the pool will be filled and maintained with the re-opening. The SAC closure and end of classes in Yankton High School provided the opportunity to complete maintenance normally reserved for summer.
“We were able to get those things done while the center wasn’t in use. That was some of the reason for our delay in opening back up,” Orr said. “It’s a bad (COVID-19) situation in hard times, but that’s been one of the benefits during all of this. We were looking to close for a few days, if not more, over the summer so we could get these things done.”
The situation remains extremely fluid, and the policies and procedures could change at any time, Orr said.
“This is completely new to us. We’ll monitor the situation and see how we’re doing, or if we need to make changes,” she said.
“Right now, we’re at Phase 1, but we could see a number of changes during the next 18 months.”
