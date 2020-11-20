YALC Returns With Annual Book Fair

It’s been a very different year for fundraisers throughout the Yankton community.
But COVID-19 isn’t about to stop the Yankton Area Literacy Council’s (YALC) annual Scholastic Book Fair next week.
YALC coordinator Veronica Trezona told the Press & Dakotan that the fair will include a hybrid model.
“The book fair this year is both virtual and in real life,” she said. “If people don’t want to leave their homes, they can go online and see all of the books that Scholastic has to offer — not just the ones that will be at the book fair, but all of the books. They also get a 10% discount on their first order and they get free shipping on any order over $25.”
The online portion of the book fair allows users to browse through books by level — with book cases and all included.
The online book fair has been active since Nov. 16 and runs through Nov. 28.
The physical book fair will be held at the River Rocks Event Center at 2901 Broadway Ave. Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday Nov. 24. The fair will be open from 3-8 p.m. both days. A third physical date is set for Saturday, Nov. 28 at River’s Edge (104 Capital St.) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Trezona said this is the second year that the fair has offered an online option, but the pandemic has made the option a bit more prominent this year.
“We offered it online last year but we did not promote it as much,” she said. “We did promote it a little bit, but we didn’t promote it as much as this year, because we think that some people would like to stay home this year.”
She said there aren’t any other major changes to the format, though an email from YALC asks for patrons to the physical book fair to bring a mask and to “be prepared to use a lot of hand sanitizer!”
Trezona said that the book fair is a critical fundraiser, especially with how the year has been impacted by the pandemic.
“Right now, our tutoring is down the tubes,” she said. “We’re only tutoring one student right now.”
She said the usual book giveaways, on the other hand, have been going well.
For more information on this year’s YALC Scholastic Book Fair, visit https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/bookfairs/cptoolkit/homepage.do?method=homepage&url=mathisfun.
