PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health has announced that cities, counties and tribes can apply, or reapply, to obtain state grant funding to help control mosquito populations and prevent the spread of West Nile Virus (WNV) in their local communities.
South Dakota’s first human case of WNV was reported in 2001, and since then 2,749 cases have been identified, resulting in 49 deaths. Since WNV first emerged, the state has provided millions of dollars in support of local control programs and worked with local partners to best identify and respond to virus spread.
