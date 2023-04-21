The Mount Marty Choir and Jazz Band will be presenting a Spring Vocal and Jazz pops concert on Friday, April 28. The concert will be held at Marian Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on the Mount Marty campus in Yankton.

Featured will be a variety of soloists, ensembles and big band music as well as a combination of all as the Choir and Jazz Band are working together to provide an energetic and fun atmosphere for anyone that enjoys music.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.