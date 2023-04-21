The Mount Marty Choir and Jazz Band will be presenting a Spring Vocal and Jazz pops concert on Friday, April 28. The concert will be held at Marian Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on the Mount Marty campus in Yankton.
Featured will be a variety of soloists, ensembles and big band music as well as a combination of all as the Choir and Jazz Band are working together to provide an energetic and fun atmosphere for anyone that enjoys music.
On Sunday, April 30, the Concert Band will present their Spring Concert at Marian Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. The evening will be filled with sounds from traditional concert band literature plus familiar music from the J.L. Weed Memorial Brass Ensemble and piano soloist Wesley Brandt. Student conductors from the MMU Department of Music will also share the stage as they continue to develop and showcase their skills as ensemble leaders.
Both concerts are free and open to the public.
