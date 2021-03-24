Trial Begins For Second Defendant in Hunhoff Murder

The trial of Ramon Simpson of Norfolk, Nebraska, in connection the 2018 murder of a Yankton, woman began Monday at the Roman L. Hruska Federal Courthouse in Omaha, Nebraska.
Simpson is charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in the death of Phyllis Hunhoff.
Kidnapping resulting in death carries a minimum mandatory sentence of life in prison and a possible death penalty sentence, as well as a $250,000 fine.
Conspiracy to commit kidnapping carries with it a sentence up to life in prison and $250,000 fine.
Hunhoff disappeared on the night of Nov. 4, 2018, after leaving her mother’s farm in Utica. Her body was found days later in her burned car on the Santee Sioux Reservation.
Joseph James, also of Norfolk, was charged with arson for setting the fire that burned Hunhoff’s body and vehicle as well as with her murder. James pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison.
In July 2019, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment naming Simpson as a co-conspirator in the events that led to Hunhoff’s death.
Prosecutors allege that on the night Hunhoff was killed, Simpson and James seized, confined, kidnapped and abducted Hunhoff in or around Utica, drove away with Hunhoff in her white Honda Accord and transported her against her will to Nebraska.
According to court documents, James dropped Simpson off in Norfolk and gave Simpson his cell phone before traveling to the Santee Sioux Reservation, to premeditatedly kill Hunhoff. The indictment also states that Simpson got help “from others” to modify James’ cell phone data.
The trial is expected to last up to nine days.
Trial documents will not be accessible until after a the judge renders a verdict.
