100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 27, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 27, 1946
• Death after a period of failing health came early last evening to Julius Berkley, 90, well-known and prominent one-time Yankton county farmer of Mission Hill. Mr. Berkley was born May 28, 1855, in Richland County, Wis., leaving there in 1878 for Nebraska, and moving to Gayville in 1880.
• Winifred Walker, Australian-born photographer and lecturer who brought a timely illustrated lecture on New Guinea and Australia to a Yankton audience last year, will be making a return engagement here. At this time, Mrs. Walker will present full-color motion pictures of “Cuba, Queen of the Caribbean” with running commentary describing the island and its inhabitants, their habits and customs.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 27, 1971
• Eight Seniors played their final game before a home crowd at the Senior High Gym in Yankton last night, but nostalgia didn’t bother them as the Bucks showed their class in easily subduing the Watertown Arrows 82-54 to remain in the running for at least a piece of the ESD basketball championship.
• Dakota Territory was won by plenty of bacon and whisky according to priceless steamboat and trading post daybooks owned by Floyd Schenk.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 27, 1996
• Elizabeth Dole came to town Monday to ask a favor of Yankton County Republicans. She sought crucial votes for her husband, presidential candidate Bob Dole, during Monday’s campaign breakfast at the Yankton Inn.
• South Dakota’s farmers and small-business owners will prosper under a tougher trade policy, according to Republican presidential candidate Pat Buchanan. Buchanan spoke to The Daily Press & Dakotan Monday in a phone interview.
