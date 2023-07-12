Display Defended

This photo, which was posted anonymously on Facebook, showed some of the titles in the Yankton Community Library’s June LGBTQ Pride Month display. At a meeting of the library’s Board of Trustees Wednesday, several people spoke in favor of the display. At least three people spoke against it. 

Several residents spoke at Wednesday’s meeting of the Yankton Community Library’s Board of Trustees in support of a recent book display recognizing last month’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month.

The display, which ran in June, featured a range of LGBTQ-interest titles including “Gay,” “Rainbow Revolution,” “This Book Is Gay” and “Milk,” as well as more general-interest titles, including “Super Powered: Transform Anxiety into Courage and Confidence, “Our Stories, Our Voices” and “Disability Visibility: First Person Stories From the 21st Century.”

ImMe

Wow. Stacey Nickels is really staying on brand with spreading disinformation. At least she’s consistent, I guess.

Explaining that one

I find that MAGAs are interesting in their concerns about grooming our children and at the same time want a convicted sexual assaulter to be our president.

