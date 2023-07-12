Display Defended

Several residents spoke at Wednesday’s meeting of the Yankton Community Library’s Board of Trustees in support of a recent book display recognizing last month’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month.
The display, which ran in June, featured a range of LGBTQ-interest titles including “Gay,” “Rainbow Revolution,” “This Book Is Gay” and “Milk,” as well as more general-interest titles, including “Super Powered: Transform Anxiety into Courage and Confidence, “Our Stories, Our Voices” and “Disability Visibility: First Person Stories From the 21st Century.”
An anonymous post on Facebook June 26 showed a photo of part of the display saying, “Just a heads up parents. This is currently the display up front at Yankton Library. Right next to the Children’s area. The material is extreme and kids have unfettered access to it. This is a tax funded library. If you don’t agree with this being accessible to children, time to speak up.”
Ten of the approximately 30 attendees Wednesday spoke to the library’s board about the display, with the majority in support of the display, library leadership and its staff.
Steve and Tracy Huff expressed what other’s echoed in separate comments.
“We’ve taken a look at these materials. We have looked at this display,” Steve Huff said. “We are very proud of the way the library has handled all of these issues. I have had dialog with some of you. Any concerns were easily answered.”
Pastor Jeff Otterman of Yankton’s Trinity Lutheran Church cautioned the library board regarding the notion of banning LGBTQ-interest books, which had been suggested in some Facebook comments.
“All you need to do is read Ray Bradbury’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ and you’ll understand that’s not a road we need to go down because, you start banning books, you’ll start burning books,” he said.
Lola Harens said there is procedure for objecting to material in the library’s collection. A form for reconsideration of an item can be requested and submitted for review rather than taking the issue to social media, she said.
“A flyer came out on some of our windshields the last couple of days, and I’m sure when we all read it, we all thought different things,” Bernie Hunhoff said, referring to a flyer that many churchgoers found stuck to their windshields over the weekend.
A copy of the flyer, obtained by the Press & Dakotan, titled “The LGBT+++ Community is Recruiting Kids in Yankton,” said that the third annual Yankton Community Library LGBTQ Pride Month display was targeting youth with many adulterations of rainbows and balloons. Also, it added that there was no extra expense for the display because the books had been in the library’s collection for many years. The flyer encouraged residents to complain to the mayor.
“I remembered back to when Elvis Presley was first going to (be) on TV, and some of our parents thought that was the most scandalous thing ever, and they turned off the TV sets because that’s going to ruin the children,” Hunhoff said. “Right now, we’ve got a lot to learn as a society. We keep learning and we’re making progress.”
Abigail Benson said that the rainbows and balloons mentioned in the flyer were for the YCL Summer Reading Program.
“I am a proud mother, knowing that my daughter and my sister could come here and check out a book that would speak to them is huge and knowing that the reading program has nothing to do with ‘pride’ in that there are wonderful rainbow decorations that are so bright and colorful that have been up since May — it’s beautiful,” she said.
There were three individuals at Wednesday’s meeting who expressed concerns with the display.
Jodi Broders said that there are many people who would like to see the LGBTQ books in a more restricted, age-appropriate section.
“I would never ask for books to be banned,” she said. “I think we can compromise.”
City Manger Amy Leon read a letter from a man named Robert Burns into the record expressing extreme shock at seeing the LGBTQ Pride Month display when he visited the library with his family in June.
“I can’t see how the City of Yankton has any compelling interest in exposing minors to sexually charged materials and questionable gender theories that deny DNA and chromosomes,” he wrote. “I suggest that if these nasty books are really needed for freedom of access, let’s agree that kids are off limits: restricted use and segregation of all sexually themed materials is recommended.”
Also Wednesday, Yankton resident Stacy Nickels said she was on the side of protecting children’s innocence.
“The overwhelming theme I hear from the people who have spoken is that we don’t want to get into banning books, but to set up a display that is attracting children that has very overwhelming themes in those books is not something we expected from Yankton, South Dakota, from our library.”
She said that the library wants children and their parents to make decisions about what books a child reads together.
“Well, all of you know that most of the children who come to the library are, Number 1, coming unsupervised here and, Number 2, probably do not have the support at home of anything,” she said. “This (type of display) is the ‘grooming’ that people are talking about, the grooming that pedophiles and people who want to violate our children are doing. They’re trying to normalize that 4-year-olds can talk about their sexuality and talk about masturbating and different things along that line.”
She added that transgender surgeries cost approximately $260,000 and that most children who transition commit suicide before the age of 40. According to several online reports, over time, transgender treatments can cost up to $100,000, including surgeries.
Also, a study from the National Institute of Health website says 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth. However, the study found that the causes of many of these suicidal thoughts and behaviors are everyday slights, insults, putdowns and invalidations that lead to marginalization of these individuals.
Former YCL director Tonya Ferrell shared a comment virtually at Wednesday’s meeting.
“I would like to add that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer children exist in this community, and they have just as much right to access books about themselves at this library as anybody else,” she said.
In a comment shared after the meeting with the Press & Dakotan, YCL Director Dana Schmidt said she loves the Yankton community and is proud of the work done at the library.
“It’s not always an easy job, but knowing we are providing essential services to our community makes it worth it,” she said. “The mission of the Yankton Community Library is to uphold the public’s freedom of access to information by providing a dynamic collection for all. I believe our team has fulfilled that mission with dignity, and we will continue to do so.”
For more information, visit the Yankton Community Library’s webpage at www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/yankton-community-library.
