Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Taylor Dominguez, 35, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Rockford Rettig, 18, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear and a further unspecified warrant.
• Hector Ortiz-Vega, 39, Beatrice, Neb., was arrested Friday on a Department of Corrections hold.
• Ethan Ortega, 41, Wagner, was arrested Friday on a parole hold and on two warrants for breach of conditions and two warrants for failure to appear.
• Monica Cournoyer, 31, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jacob Lefebvere, 31, no address given, was arrested Saturday on a Hope Court hold.
• Devonna Picotte, 44, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Justin Groves, 23, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for open container in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.
• Joshua Sailer, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
• Joseph Wallace, 41, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism, first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and commission of a felony while armed.
• Holden Larsen, 32, Tabor, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachary Stark, 34, Lesterville, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Kyle Cournoyer, 32, Wagner, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold and on warrants for second-degree petty theft and failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Green, 52, Irene, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants for making threatening or harassing telephone calls and failure to appear.
• Renee Cournoyer, 35, Wagner, was arrested Monday for aggravated assault (domestic).
