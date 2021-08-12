Knox County Fair Returns To Normal

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — As Knox County Fair manager, Jerry Nipp uses one word to describe this year’s event: normal.
It’s something that’s welcome after two tumultuous years, with flooding in 2019 and the pandemic in 2020. And Thursday’s kickoff of the fair in Bloomfield, Nebraska, showed great promise for the 2021 version, which runs through Sunday.
“Everybody is excited to be here. I’ve seen people who come out on the patio (of our building) and just sit and visit or look at the rides and watch the kids,” Nipp said. “When we had the old (fair manager’s) office, my wife would look out the window and see the 4-H kids pulling their calves. That’s what she liked about the fair.”
The Knox County Fair has remained one of the largest county fairs in Nebraska, Nipp said. The fair has sought to remain an affordable, family-friendly event.
While offering entertainment and a midway, the Knox County Fair remains committed to its agricultural roots, he said. During last year’s pandemic, the fair continued the 4-H, FFA and open-class events while eliminating most of the rest of the activities.
This year, the livestock numbers have soared, he said. For example, the fair has 75 bucket calf entries compared to last year’s 57. The poultry numbers have become some of the largest entries, with the turkeys housed outside.
“We had so many livestock that we didn’t have enough pens, so we borrowed from other counties,” Nipp said.
For many people, the Knox County Fair has become their family vacation and their last summer outing before school starts. “Quite a few people come and camp here. We have 43 camping spots, and they’re all full,” he said.
The Knox County Fair tries to offer something for everyone, Nipp said.
“Once you pay your admission at the gate, you can go anywhere and do anything you want, the grandstand show included,” he said. “It’s nice to have the big entertainment, but the bottom line is that the fair is about things like kids showing their cattle and building character.”
In its opening day, the fair was drawing positive reviews
Jordan Condon of Creighton, who is entering eighth grade, was spending time in the livestock building. For him, the fair represents a chance to see others and experience things before fall starts.
“It’s a chance to get off the farm and see some different scenery,” he said. “You see a lot of kids from around the county, and there are a lot more activities this year.”
At a neighboring stall, Debbie Doerr was blow-drying cattle as her children prepared for competition. Besides her role as a 4-H mother, she teaches agriculture in the Creighton schools and serves as FFA advisor.
Doerr enjoyed the return to a normal fair schedule, and she was impressed with the work entered in competition.
“I think we have a good quality of entries, and we have the large quantity of entries,” she said. “This is a family fair. I think people like the traditions, and we try to keep it going. Last year, we didn’t have certain shows or certain entries because of the pandemic. This year is so much more normal that we don’t even think about it.”
The fair entries reflect the hard work and determination of those who make their living in agriculture, Doerr said.
“We farm, and you go from flooding two years ago to near drought this year. You’ve really got to be ready for anything,” she said. “Part of being in this industry is that it’s a risk every day. These are truly strong people who work in this industry, who have an appreciation for this industry and who want to keep going it.”
In a neighboring building, Evan Ruzicka of Verdigre is competing in his final year of 4-H but can compete with FFA next year.
“These three pens are my sheep, and I’ve got nine goats down there. This is the smallest year we’ve had, number wise,” he said. “I exhibit sheep, goats and poultry. I want to start my own sheep herd, and this will be my second-to-last year for owning goats.”
What’s the key to showing award-winning livestock? “It’s all about quality breeders. The big thing is finding people you can trust and who have the knowledge,” he said.
Ruzicka has competed nationally. He was wearing a large special belt buckle showing he was the Knox County reserve champion (runner-up) in the 2015 round robin competition, where he showed a variety of livestock.
Ruzicka knows adversity. His family was among the farmers and ranchers affected by the 2019 flooding.
“We had goats and sheep that we had to move up the hill. I’m a fairly good-sized kid, and I was waist deep in water (in the flooded areas),” he said. “After I got out of school (each day), I would pull goats and sheep out of the water. Some families were hit harder than others, but we rebuilt and got back to it.”
After graduating from Verdigre High School, he became a ranch hand on a cow-calf operation in neighboring Holt County. He eventually wants to run his own operation.
Wendy Wieseler of Crofton was with her daughters, 8-year-old Zoe and 12-year-old Jazzmyn. They are showing pygmy companion goats that they purchased and have taken on as their projects.
Besides entering the goats in competition, the Wieselers plan to compete in the “dress the goat contest,” with Zoe dressing one of the goats in beach clothes.
Taylor Arens of Crofton was competing in the 4-H dog show, showing a mini-Australian shepherd. The dog competition included a long sit for one minute and a long laying down for three minutes, along with testing the dog’s obedience.
She has continued with 4-H through her first year at Northeast Community College in Norfolk where she is majoring in animal science. “This is my last year in 4-H. It hasn’t hit me yet. It all seems pretty surreal,” she said.
Her father, Curt Arens of Crofton, said the fair has changed since his 4-H days.
“Back then, 4-H was a lot more livestock oriented. We had the poultry and a lot of static exhibits, but nothing like today,” he said. “We still have the livestock now, but there are all these other opportunities for projects.”
The fair teaches important life lessons, such as caring for animals, following rules, meeting deadlines and taking responsibility, Curt said.
“As for this year’s fair, everybody says it’s just good to be back. It feels a little bit closer to normal, even though we’re not completely normal,” he said.
“And it’s the one time of year where you can see people from around the county that you haven’t seen in a while. It’s one big family reunion.”
