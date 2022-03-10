St. Patrick’s Day Rock-A-Thon Fundraiser Set

It’s a double bill at The Center next week when the annual Rock-A-Thon and St. Patrick’s Day combine to help end senior hunger in the Yankton area.
The annual Rock-A-Thon is set for 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. March 17 at 900 Whiting Drive in Yankton. This year, 32 “rock” stars will literally rock — in rocking chairs — to raise money to provide free Meals on Wheels for the next year to area seniors living below the poverty level.
The Rock-A-Thon usually overlaps with lunch, but because this year it coincides with St. Patrick’s Day, a traditional corned beef and cabbage meal will be served. Green beer will also be available, and all attendees are encouraged to wear green.
“I’ve heard people say that they’re thankful for the meal they get every day,” Center Executive Director Kriss Thury told the Press & Dakotan. “Otherwise, they might just be eating peanut butter and crackers or bread and jelly, whatever they have in the cupboard — which, for a lot of them, isn’t a lot.”
South Dakota ranks 19th in the nation for seniors facing hunger and 26th for seniors at risk of hunger. Also, eight out of 10 low-income seniors aren’t receiving the meals they need, she said.
“If you take that and you turn it around, it’s not keeping them healthy, it might cause more hospital visits, more doctors’ visits and it’s putting a strain on the country’s health care system,” Thury said. “It costs less to provide a senior’s meals for an entire year than just one day in the hospital or 10 days in a nursing home.”
Community members, businesses and members of The Center are invited months in advance to raise funds and then rock for 15 minutes at the increasingly popular event, which is in its eighth year, she noted.
“The first year, there was about $7,000 raised. Last year, it was over $35,000,” Thury said. “We’ve had a lot of donations come in already and not for any particular rockers.”
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch, who will not be rocking, has made his own special offer to encourage donations.
“Dan is also a member of our board, and he said that anyone that wants to throw a pie in his face, for $100, he’ll let you throw a pie in his face,” Thury said. “I said for $100, you can have three tries. He will be here from noon-1 p.m.”
This year’s Rock-A-Thon goal is $36,500. Donations and notable donors are typically announced throughout the event and attendees are eligible for door prizes, so the community is encouraged to have lunch and stay for a while.
“The money is typically for Meals on Wheels, but it doesn’t have to be,” Thury said. “We’ve had people that come here (for lunch) that we pay for their meals, too.”
There is an average of about 20 seniors who receive Meals on Wheels every day of the week and frozen meals for the weekend, she said.
“Six-thousand meals annually go out the door,” Thury said. “That’s a cost of over $25,000, and that’s just at the suggested donation price. In reality, the cost per meal if you include labor is well over $11 per meal.”
Each year, operating costs and food prices go up, making fundraising a crucial component of the program’s success, she noted.
“I am really excited for it, and really hoping to hit the goal because when we hit that goal, that could provide up to 10,000 meals for low-income seniors,” she said. “I would encourage anybody that needs Meals on Wheels to call — whether they can afford it or not — we can help them and get them started on the program because it’s life-saving for some.”
For more information, visit https://www.thecenteryankton.net/ or call 665-1055 for meal reservations.
