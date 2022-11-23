Two Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Near Scotland

SCOTLAND —Two people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night five miles north of Scotland.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
Both the 49-year-old female driver and a 71-year-old male passenger of the Dodge were pronounced dead at scene. The 72-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported by ambulance to the Scotland hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Only the female passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
The 23-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending against him.
Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
