PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed Executive Order 2023-03, which declares a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms this past December.
The order declares a disaster to exist in the counties of Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd and Tripp. The order also states that federal resources are needed to help with the impacts of the storm for state, tribal and local governments.
