COLUMBUS, Neb. — Electric customers in Nebraska may soon be receiving an email request to participate in the 2022 Residential Appliance Survey, which helps inform Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) on how residential customers are using electricity and how that might change in the future.
These surveys are conducted on a three-year cycle, and this will be the 18th residential appliance survey since 1980. This will also be the first time the survey is done entirely online, by reaching out to customers via email. NPPD and its wholesale partners will be sending the survey to random samples of residential customers, and any customer who receives a survey will receive it from their power provider.
In this survey, customers will be asked how likely they are to purchase energy efficient appliances or participate in an energy efficiency program offered by their electricity provider. Fehr also noted, residential energy use makes up a large portion of NPPD’s overall customer base, and this survey is important for informing NPPD on how to best provide for future power needs of our service area.
