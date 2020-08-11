Pregnancy Resource Center Opens In Yankton

Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center is a 501(c)3 organization that opened July 15 at 607 E 15th, in the lower level of Restore East Campus.
The Pregnancy Resource Center offers free and confidential pregnancy tests and pregnancy counseling. Their mission is to spread hope through Christ-centered parenting and pregnancy resources.
“We’re able to meet the needs of women as they work through the surprise and uncertainty that comes with an unplanned pregnancy,” said Rachel Jones, director. “Through education, community referrals, and the love and support of a trained mentor, our goal is to provide women with the hope and resources they need to choose life for their babies.”
Research shows that social support in the forms of “emotional support, informational support and tangible support” can improve a mother’s mental and physical health during pregnancy. It also can decrease postpartum depression, and improve birth outcomes such as better labor progress, higher Apgar scores and higher birth weight of her child. Services provided at MVPRC can change outcomes and stories of the moms they serve, as well as the stories of their children.
Other services provided at MVPRC include Lactation Counseling for mothers who are learning to breastfeed their babies, and an educational program called Earn While You Learn (EWYL). Clients who participate in EWYL are offered evidence-based education on pregnancy, parenting, life skills, and healthy relationships. As clients complete each lesson, they earn “Baby Bucks” that can be spent at our Baby Boutique to purchase baby supplies such as diapers, clothing, toiletries, and larger items such as strollers or car seats.
“I hope that women in the Yankton community would know that they are not alone,” Jones said. “Whether they are experiencing an unplanned pregnancy, feeling the stress of learning to breastfeed a newborn, or a single parent struggling to make ends meet. I’m a mother of four, and I know how difficult parenting can be. I need the love and support of my husband, my church, and my community. MVPRC wants to provide that sense of community and hope to our clients. We want to meet their physical needs and provide them with education, but more than that, bring the eternal hope that comes from knowing Jesus Christ.”
In response to the increased need in the community brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, MVPRC has been offering a Diaper Bank.
“Before the pandemic, 1 in 3 American families experienced a ‘diaper need,’ and we can only guess the need for diapers had increased during these unprecedented times,” Jones said. “Diapers aren’t provided through any government relief agency such as WIC or food stamps. So we created a Diaper Bank, providing diapers and baby wipes for each child in a family.”
The Diaper Bank opened July 13 for two weeks. MVPRC provided diapers and wipes for 224 children in the community, giving away about 7,500 diapers.
MVPRC is a faith-based non-profit but is committed to serving everyone, regardless of religious preference. MVPRC is open on Mondays from 4-8 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
“As a member of the board, this has been an incredible journey watching everything come together to make this place a reality. God’s hand definitely orchestrated each piece of the puzzle, every step of the way,” said Brittany Weston
Jones added, “All services are free of charge, and anyone is welcome to come and receive our services. … In the future, we plan to include ultrasound exams, childbirth classes, life skills classes and a fatherhood program.”
———
For more information, check out their website at www.missourivalleyprc.com or follow on Facebook, or call 605-655-4967.
