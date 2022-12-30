Students in kindergarten through grade 12 can flex their artistic skills and outdoor stewardship by participating in the fourth annual Nebraska Fish Art Contest.

This international art and writing competition — celebrating its 25th year in 2023 — gives youth the opportunity to highlight their talents while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation. Participants can win prizes and recognition in Nebraska and internationally.

