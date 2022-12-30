Students in kindergarten through grade 12 can flex their artistic skills and outdoor stewardship by participating in the fourth annual Nebraska Fish Art Contest.
This international art and writing competition — celebrating its 25th year in 2023 — gives youth the opportunity to highlight their talents while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation. Participants can win prizes and recognition in Nebraska and internationally.
The free contest, sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops, is accepting entries through Feb. 28, 2023. Learn more, become inspired by the Fish Art Contest Digital Classroom or enter at statefishart.org
Artists create an original, hand-done illustration of any fish species and youth in grades 4 or higher submit a one-page creative writing detailing their knowledge of the species. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide use Fish On!, the State-Fish Art Lesson Plan, to utilize the competition as a learning tool in the classroom. Judging will be in March and winners announced in April.
