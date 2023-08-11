While medical marijuana may be legal in South Dakota, driving while impaired by marijuana is not legal and poses significant dangers to public safety.
As of July 1, 2021, cannabis in South Dakota became legal for medical use for those who qualify and obtain a medical cannabis card from the state.
The permitted and prohibited uses of medical cannabis are spelled out on the South Dakota Legislature’s website, and they include driving habits. Specifically, operating or being in physical control of any motor vehicle, aircraft, train or motorboat while under the influence of cannabis is prohibited. In fact, performing any safety-sensitive job under the influence of cannabis is also not allowed, according to the statute.
Police handle cases of individuals caught driving under the influence of marijuana just like any other case of driving under the influence (DUI), even if the possession and ingestion of the marijuana is medically and legally allowed for that person.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or any other drugs, including prescription drugs, is against the law, Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan.
“If we suspect someone is under the influence, we will do a Field Sobriety Test to look for impairment,” he said, adding that these protocols all fall under the DUI statute. “When we suspect drugs or a substance other than alcohol, we might request a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) who can do some other tests to determine what type of drug is causing the impairment.”
DREs are law enforcement officers trained to recognize and assess impairment in drivers under the influence of drugs other than alcohol and identify those drugs.
Currently, there is no level of cannabis acceptable while driving, Foote said.
“It’s a challenge right now for law enforcement because, with alcohol, we have a pretty long-standing understanding of what is impaired in terms of drunk driving,” Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota spokesman, told the Press & Dakotan. “Each state has their legal blood alcohol content limits. It’s generally .08 in most states.”
However, there’s not a clear understanding yet in terms of what is impaired and even how to properly test those levels of drugs in (someone’s) system, he said.
“You can’t drive safely if you’re impaired, and that’s why it’s illegal everywhere in America to drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing drug that is either legal or illegal,” Steward said. “The main thing is, as a driver, be aware that you shouldn’t be consuming cannabis of any type or in any way and then get behind the wheel.”
Unfortunately, there are numerous misconceptions about marijuana use, including the belief that marijuana can’t cause impairment or that it can actually make you a safer driver, he said.
“There are several scientific studies that indicate that this is false,” Steward said. “Research shows that marijuana impairs motor skills, land tracking and cognitive functions. A study on driving after smoking cannabis (found) that THC in marijuana also hurts drivers’ ability to multitask, which is a critical skill needed behind the wheel.”
Steward pointed to a 2020 study conducted by the AAA Foundation after Washington state legalized recreational marijuana use. The study found that between 2008 and 2012 — the five-year period before the drug was legal — an estimated 8.8% of Washington drivers involved in fatal crashes tested positive for THC. That rate rose to 18% between 2013 and 2017, according to the study.
“A lot of studies are showing that, if there is impairment, many times — not always, but many times — there are multiple drugs in a driver’s system,” he said. “(Combining marijuana and alcohol) impairs not only some of your functionality, in terms of operating the vehicle, but it can also impair judgment as well.”
A 2021 AAA study found that drivers who have used marijuana as well as drink and drive are significantly more likely to speed, text, intentionally run red lights, drive aggressively and drive impaired than those who don’t use both.
South Dakota recently toughened its DUI laws. As of July 1, penalties for DUI range from having one’s driver license revoked for 30 days after conviction of a first offense to a mandatory minimum of four years in a state prison for fifth or subsequent DUI convictions.
If someone is pulled over, it’s usually for some noticed behavior such as not maintaining one’s lane, Steward said.
“So, if you are taking medical marijuana for a particular condition, make sure that you act responsibly,” he said. “Plan ahead for a sober driver if you need to drive. Don’t let friends get behind the wheel if you know they are on marijuana and may be impaired.
“Just look for those opportunities to make safe decisions as you would with consuming alcohol.”
———
For more information, visit https://medcannabis.sd.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.