INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s department received a report of possible vandalism or intentional damage Thursday at 1:32 p.m. west of Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 3:19 p.m. Friday of a theft on Linn Street.
• The police department received a report at 3:42 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s department assisted the Game, Fish and Parks Department with a traffic stop Friday at 7 p.m.
• The police department received a report at 11:15 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Cedar Street.
• The police department received a report at 1:32 p.m. Saturday of fireworks being discharged on W. 11th Street.
• The police department received a report at 1:37 p.m. Saturday of an ice cream truck with Kansas plates driving down W. 11th Street playing music. The reporting party asked the driver if he was selling ice cream and he said he was not selling ice cream and was not from here.
• The police department received a report at 3:18 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a bike on E. Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report at 4:48 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 5:52 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s department received a report of possible child abuse or neglect Saturday at 10:48 p.m. and performed a welfare check.
• The police department received a report at 11:21 p.m. Saturday of a theft of services on E. Third Street.
• The sheriff’s department received a report of fireworks being discharged on Highway 52 Saturday at 11:30 p.m.
• The police department received a report at 8:09 a.m. Sunday of a missing person on E. Third Street.
• The sheriff’s department received a report of vandalism or intentional damage to Yankton County Property Sunday at 11:36 a.m.
• The police department received a report at 11:52 a.m. Sunday of a fireworks complaint on National Street.
• The police department received a report at 12:18 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on W. Third Street.
• The police department received a report at 12:32 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a flag on E. Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report Sunday at 8:19 p.m. of the theft of a lime green and white bicycle on Highway 50.
• The police department received a report Sunday at 9:42 p.m. of a non-licensed 4-wheeler driving down 8th Street travelling at 40-50 mph, driving also in ditches and almost hitting vehicles.
• The police department received a fireworks complaint Sunday at 10:47 p.m. on Cedar Street.
• The police department received a report Sunday at 11:53 p.m. of a theft on National Street.
• The police department received a report Monday at 8:22 a.m. of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report Monday at 10:28 a.m. of criminal entry of a vehicle with items stolen on Locust Street.
• The police department received a report Monday at 10:59 a.m. of a possible parole or probation violation on Walnut Street and detained a male for court services.
• The police department received a report at 11:37 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on W. 17th Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
