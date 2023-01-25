Plans Of Action
City officials are considering uses for the green space at the northern foot of the Meridian Bridge when it comes to special events such as the Music at the Meridian series. The summertime concert series began in 2016 (shown) with a performance by Omaha Street Percussion. City commissioners will be exploring options in the future.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The City of Yankton is looking at several potential changes to how special events are administered, presented and secured in the future.

This effort kicked off Monday during a work session of the Yankton City Commission, during which several proposals were discussed. No official actions have been taken, though four city commissioners — Nathan Johnson, Mike Villanueva, Bridget Benson and Amy Miner — volunteered to be on a committee that will also include Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson and Events Coordinator Luke Youmans.

