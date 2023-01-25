Plans Of Action

The City of Yankton is looking at several potential changes to how special events are administered, presented and secured in the future.
This effort kicked off Monday during a work session of the Yankton City Commission, during which several proposals were discussed. No official actions have been taken, though four city commissioners — Nathan Johnson, Mike Villanueva, Bridget Benson and Amy Miner — volunteered to be on a committee that will also include Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson and Events Coordinator Luke Youmans.
“These are all tentative changes,” Youmans told the Press & Dakotan Tuesday. “These are changes that we’re going to spend a little bit more time looking at. We made a decision at our work session that the amount of information was too much to act on right now, so we’re going to formulate a smaller committee. … We want to spend some additional time looking at some of the pieces of our special events that we’re trying to stay ahead of.”
Among the biggest proposals discussed on Monday was the possibility of upgrading special events spaces, specifically the green space west of the Meridian Bridge that has played host to Music at the Meridian for seven seasons.
“Is it time to start making that space more formally an event space? I don’t know what your vision is there,” City Manager Amy Leon asked the commission at Monday’s work session.
She said that the original plan was to remove the oil tanks from the space, seed it and add irrigation — all of which has been accomplished — and then see what to do with the space
“We’ve been taking care of it as a green open space and that’s been popular as a green open space,” she said. “I see folks (playing) frisbee and having fun, kids running around and just doing their own thing as a passive park.”
But Leon said the area lacks several amenities, including those that would make the space accessible to all.
“It is difficult, as you all know, to find shade if you are there, and July nights have been pretty hot,” she said. “If you have a mobility issue, it’s tough to navigate down there.”
Johnson said he would favor exploring an upgrade to the space.
“In the early days, the discussion was, ‘Let’s see how use of this plays out so we have a better idea of how the public wants to use it,’” he said. “There was maybe even still a thought in our minds at that time, ‘Would we sell it and have development there?’ I haven’t sensed any real community interest in doing that, so I guess I’m to a point where I’d be interested in developing it further and making that more attractive place for people to be.”
He added that this could be an opportunity to accomplish another long-contemplated riverside addition.
“For many years, we talked about a wedding gazebo in Riverside Park,” he said. “Maybe this is an opportunity to have a place where people can have weddings and also do concerts.”
Youmans said an upgraded space like this could be beneficial for the city when trying to attract other special events beyond Music at the Meridian.
“Upgrades to the space would provide us a little better handle on other special events,” he said. “Right now, everybody has an idea of where is best suited to hold a special event. It may be beneficial for us to have a space that we can utilize a little bit better to say, ‘Hey, for an event like this, rather than closing another street, rather than putting it in front of another business, this is the space we would ask you to utilize.’”
Discussions also centered around fee structures when it comes to utilizing space and equipment from the city.
“We do a lot of the organizing in terms of placing bleachers, picnic tables, all those types of things, and the city is happy to do that,” Leon said. “A past commission indicated after the sesquicentennial that events were an important part and we did a good job with some events we did, so we’re continuing to do that.”
However, she said constant use of this equipment comes with a reality.
“Over time, the bleachers are going to need to be replaced,” she said. “Over time, the stage is going to need to be replaced. Picnic tables, all of the things we use … to help folks be successful with their events, are going to need replacement, and where is that going to come from? You all know from the budgeting experience that there isn’t usually an extra $100,000 laying around or $50,000 when we want to upgrade or buy something new.”
Leon said it may be prudent to look at including some additional rental fees “not to make money off the events necessarily but to have some type of reserve fund either for … long-term improvements or capital.”
Other items that the committee plans to discuss include:
• How to best utilize law enforcement resources during special events;
• A deal with a local brewery for an official Music at the Meridian beer;
• Potential exclusivity and contracting of vendors;
• Studying ADA compliance and liability insurance issues with regards to special events;
• How to better keep property owners informed about special events happening in their area and potential impacts.
