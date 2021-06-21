MOBILE, Ala. — This week marks the start of competition for Ella Wittmuss, the Vermillion teen competing in the 64th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The national scholarship program has transitioned to a virtual format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Wittmuss along with 49 other state representatives, will be recognized during the three showcases for their completion of a series of video submissions and video conference calls.
The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and public speaking. This year, participants submitted videos for the talent and fitness categories. Wittmuss participated in public speaking via recorded video conference call. She also completed an individual interview with a panel of five judges over video conference and her scholastic performance has been scored through an evaluation of her high school academic record and standardized test scores.
The program will be broadcast for free on June 24-26 on DistinguishedYW.org in place of the in-person showcases. The video submissions will be compiled, and the three-night event is to be hosted by Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020 Elif Ozyurekoglu. Each night scholarships will be awarded and on Saturday, June 26, eight finalists will be selected from the group of 50 young women. One of these eight will be selected to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021. In total, $130,000 in college scholarships will be awarded to the Class of 2021. The final showcase on June 26 will be broadcast live from the Mobile Civic Center where Ozyurekoglu will be joined by program alumna and television personality Amy Goodman to host a viewing party and announce the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021.
For her talent presentation, Wittmuss will sing “One Perfect Moment.” Wittmuss is a 2021 graduate of Vermillion High School and the daughter of Sarah and Alan Wittmuss.
