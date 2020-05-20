Yankton County Commissioner Gary Swensen has lost use of his county email account immediately and until further notice.
The Yankton County Commission took the action at Tuesday night’s meeting following an approximately 35-minute executive session. The motion called for the suspension of Swensen’s account “indefinitely” because of “inappropriate use.”
The commission didn’t go into detail about Swensen’s email usage, such as the content, frequency or parties receiving Swensen’s email messages.
Prior to the vote, Commissioner Dan Klimisch — who was participating in the meeting by Zoom — asked for a change in the motion made and seconded by other commissioners.
“Can’t we make it 90 days, or 60 days?” he asked. “Indefinitely means … forever.”
“Not necessarily,” another commissioner responded.
Commissioners Cheri Loest, Joe Healy, Don Kettering and Klimisch voted for the motion. Swensen, who didn’t comment during the discussion, abstained from voting.
In other business:
• Yankton County residents can now build larger access structures without seeking a variance from the County Commission.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the commission gave its second reading and approval to the amendment affecting two sections of the county zoning ordinance.
Klimisch said the change was needed because of increasing requests from residents seeking to store boats and campers. He noted, to his recollection, the commission hadn’t turned down any such requests in the past year, and he thought the amendment was a good move.
The proposal generated little discussion among the commissioners, although one audience member questioned the amendment and whether it needed to be passed at that time. He said the issue could be delayed until a later meeting.
Commissioners Loest, Healy, Kettering and Klimisch voted in favor of the amendment. Swensen cast the lone dissenting vote.
