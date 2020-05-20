The COVID-19 pandemic and economic development opportunities continue to be on the minds of the five Yankton City Commission candidates.
On Wednesday, commission candidates Bruce Viau, Ben Brunick, Tony Maibaum, Timothy “Sean” Wamble and incumbent Stephanie Moser appeared at a media-led forum sponsored by Onward Yankton.
Viau said the city reacted well to the pandemic crisis as it began to unfold.
“The city has responded very professionally,” Viau said. “They looked at information given to them provided by the CDC. They gave the professionals in town an opportunity to come in and express their concerns.”
He added that it’s important to offer those businesses some guidance as reopening occurs and the pandemic progresses.
“I’d like to see them, going forward, help the businesses open up with some guidance,” he said. “Maybe some seminars for the business people — they can attend things like this — to help them understand what they’re really doing and how to protect and keep the curve flat.”
Maibaum said he’s focused on the issues small businesses are experiencing
“The health situation aside, just thinking longer term — what are some things we can do now for those small businesses who, I feel, we haven’t heard about yet?” Maibuam said. “That’s something that I’m going to be extremely proactive on.”
He added that we’ll be a long ways forward in six months in terms of our ability to fight the pandemic.
“There’s a lot more tools and innovation we’re going to have on our side between now and then,” he said. “I’ve got an iPhone that updated to 13.5 — it’s got the technology that’s now incorporated into the operating system that can do that contact tracing for those who want to participate.”
Wamble said getting people to frequent establishments again involves reassuring them that they will be safe.
“Moving forward, consumer confidence and getting people back into these businesses is going to be huge,” Wamble said. “Are people going to want to sit in a bar? Are people going to want to go out and sit in a restaurant as closely as we did before? … Building that consumer confidence moving forward so we can trust that these businesses are doing the right things to keep their customers safe — but at the same time, able to still do business — is going to be very, very important.”
He added that further action by the city should be taken when merited rather than in a blanket fashion everywhere.
“We’ve never been through something like this, at least in my lifetime,” he said. “We have to take it on a case-by-case basis. Communities like Sioux Falls that can easily see a larger spread faster should maybe take more steps than maybe us here in this town. Until we see huge numbers spiking, we should keep it to 100% personal responsibility. If you don’t feel comfortable going out, don’t. If you want to wear a mask, please do so. If you feel good wearing gloves, do that.”
Candidates were also asked about the use of various economic development incentive tools such as tax increment financing (TIF), sales tax credits and tax increment districts (TIDs).
Incumbent Stephanie Moser said these items are necessary for the city’s toolbox.
“These are important incentives,” Moser said. “We’re one of the lower communities in the state that has offered these types of incentives for businesses. Yes, it’s controversial. Yes, people don’t agree with it. Maybe it’s educational and people (don’t) understand what they’re there for. My (statement) would be to fire back, ‘If we don’t do things like this, that business moves on elsewhere and they will go to a different community that will offer all of these incentives to make it happen.’”
While most of the other candidates favored their use, Brunick said it’s probably best to focus on businesses that are already in places rather than incentivizing new ones.
“With funding being pretty tight, it’s nice to encourage, but there’s a time and a place for encouragement, and right now, I think we need to concentrate on the businesses that are struggling instead of someone who’s looking to start something else up,” Brunick said. “You always want to encourage new enterprises, but I think it’s also important to help support enterprises that you already have.”
Candidates also answered questions regarding quality of life, the Yankton Mall and moving forward on infrastructure.
The Yankton City Commission election is June 2.
