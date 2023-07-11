The Yankton County Commission will hold a budget meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, July 14, in the Commission Chamber at the Yankton County Government Center.
Commissioners are scheduled to hear budgeting requests from various county governmental agencies and other groups. A time for public comment will also be provided after the presentations, the final one of which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
