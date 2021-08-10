After 30 years with the department, Gayville Fire Chief Lonny Lee received his final pager call Tuesday.
Lee passed away unexpectedly last week at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls at the age of 53. During his three decades with the Gayville Fire Department, he served 20 years as assistant chief and this past year as chief.
Tuesday’s funeral service at the Gayville-Volin school gymnasium included the traditional ringing of the bell along with a final pager call. The audience included first responders from communities as far away as Aberdeen.
Off to one side of the gym, Lee’s firefighting coat and gear hung in honor, never to be used again by its owner.
The Gayville department created the same display of respect upon learning of Lee’s death last Wednesday (Aug. 4), according to firefighter David Rabe.
“We lowered the flag at half-staff for a couple of hours at the fire hall, and we placed Lonny’s gear at the base of the flagpole,” Rabe told the Press & Dakotan.
The past week has been difficult for the Gayville firefighters, who have spent time together since losing their chief, Rabe said.
“We take care of our own,” said Rabe, who served 27 years with Lee. “We debrief in our own way. We all process things differently. Everybody does.”
Besides supporting each other, the members received a visit from Charlie Kludt of Viborg, president of the South Dakota Firefighters Association.
“Charlie came down Sunday and about half of (our unit) was at the station, washing trucks and reminiscing, with stories being told (about Lee),” Rabe said. “We were also making decisions for the funeral and planning what we were going to do. We all had our own part of handling things for the service.”
Lee remained calm during an emergency call, Rabe said. That ability proved crucial during fires or accidents when emotions and adrenaline were running high, Rabe added.
“Ever since I have been with him, Lonny has come to the scene, just processed what needed to be done and remained calm about it,” Rabe said. “He was able to direct the firefighters in a cool manner, even when things weren’t going the way you thought it should. You wouldn’t see Lonny running around. He would just stand back and figure it out.”
Lee’s expert mechanical skills proved valuable at accidents, where he knew a great deal about vehicles and the best ways to extricate victims from the scene, Rabe said.
However, one fire call became very personal for the fire chief.
“The one time Lonny couldn’t collect himself at the scene was when it was a fire at his own home,” Rabe said. “We all talk about (that kind of situation). I’m not going to respond to a fire at my house because the emotions are running high and the adrenaline takes over. Rational decisions can’t be made, and that can jeopardize your fellow firefighters.”
Those who spoke at Tuesday’s funeral expressed similar sentiments about many facets of Lee’s life.
In her eulogy, Tammy Zimmerman used several words to describe her late brother-in-law: caring, strong, dedicated, real, laid back and even an overachiever because of his hard work. Lee was a loving husband, father and grandfather, as well as an expert mechanic who owned L&L Machine Shop of Yankton for the past 26 years, she said.
Lee’s immediate family included his wife, Shelly; their three children, Sheldon, Chandler and Maddie; and Maddie’s daughter, Sophia. While he was dedicated to his family, Lonny was also dedicated as a fireman with Sheldon also belonging to the Gayville fire unit.
“We would have a holiday meal or just a gathering, and his pager went off. Lonny grabbed it and listened. He stopped whatever he was doing, even mid-sentence if he was talking, as he listened,” Zimmerman said. “Before we had time to respond, he was in his pickup and followed by Sheldon’s pickup.”
Lee’s daughter, Maddie, spoke of his love for his family and the impact he made on them, including his passion for Sophia as his first grandchild.
The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen, who presided at the service, shared one example of those close bonds. Each year on Lonny’s birthday, Sheldon wrote a letter to his father with a special message. Bierwagen read Sheldon’s last letter before Lonny’s passing.
In his spare time, Lonny loved hunting, fishing and raising a wide variety of animals on his acreage, the minister said.
Lee’s faith went beyond the traditional sense of the word, she added.
As one example, he showed a great deal of hope, courage and strength in watching his home burn to the ground and then rebuild it. He also showed a tremendous amount of dedication and kindness with his commitment to the fire department.
“Lonny had the knowledge that life is bigger than any of us. If we can help others, we should do that,” she said.
During the funeral service, Kludt offered remarks, Rabe gave the final pager check, Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles rang the bell, Nick Huber presented the firefighter’s flag to the family and Norwood “Woody” BayBridge of Aberdeen played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe.
The honor guard stood at attention, and the Gayville unit provided their final salute to him. Other units also stood in respect.
Such solidarity is common among departments but becomes even more important during moments such as Lee’s death, Kludt said.
“It’s always emotional. But then you have the turnout of all the fellow firefighters from across the area along with the well wishes from across the state and country, it really pulls you together,” he said.
“This really is a brotherhood and sisterhood. Actually, I call it a ‘firehood’ because it really stretches out not only locally but across the state and country. You see that bond today, where units from across this corner of the state come to pay their respects.”
During one shift, those standing watch at Lee’s casket included Alan Moehring, Brandon Van Osdel, Rand Thygeson, Nick Wuebben, Chris Hibbs, Bryce Lewis and Jon Rolfs.
“This (standing watch) is a huge honor. I served with (Lee) for 20 years, and he was steady as a rock,” Rolfs said.
Thygeson noted the bond among department members. “(Lee’s death) was a shock, but we’re kind of one big family. We support each other,” he said.
In her remarks during the service, Bierwagen used Lee’s service as an analogy of how he lived his life for others.
“Every firefighter knows that, after the page has been answered and the mission has been completed and the scene is cleared, it’s time for the firefighter to clean up and go home,” she said. “Now, Lonny Lee is home safely.”
