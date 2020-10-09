The Yankton County Commission is set to meet for a special session at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
The lone item on the main agenda is an executive session regarding litigation.
The meeting is open to the public, but limited seating is available in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
