Library Coffee Series Set To Debut Friday
girl having a break with cup of fresh coffee after reading books or studying

 serbogachuk - stock.adobe.com

A new event at the Yankton Community Library (YCL) aims to keep the public in touch with what’s brewing at the library, one cup of coffee at a time.

This week, the library will open its doors for the debut of First Friday Coffee, a monthly event that aims to create the opportunity for interested community members to visit with groups that support the library, including the Friends of the Yankton Community Library and the Yankton Community Library Foundation.

