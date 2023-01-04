Library Coffee Series Set To Debut Friday

A new event at the Yankton Community Library (YCL) aims to keep the public in touch with what’s brewing at the library, one cup of coffee at a time.
This week, the library will open its doors for the debut of First Friday Coffee, a monthly event that aims to create the opportunity for interested community members to visit with groups that support the library, including the Friends of the Yankton Community Library and the Yankton Community Library Foundation.
First Friday Coffee is slated from 9 a.m.-noon Jan 6. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Friday’s event will include members of the Friends of the Yankton Community Library, who will be available to chat about what the group does and how to join.
“We’ve had a lot of requests over the years for us to offer coffee in the library, so it’s something people have been asking for and wanting,” YCL Director Dana Schmidt told the Press & Dakotan. “It’s something we logistically just hadn’t really figured out how to do.”
The idea is to alternate from one month to the next between the foundation and the friends’ group, she said.
“That’s a great way for patrons and for the general public to be able to talk to members of those groups so they can figure out what they do and how they help the library,” Schmidt said. “That might be a way for the friends and the foundation to build their membership, as well.”
The Friends group mostly focuses on immediate needs at the library, including organizing summer reading and book sales to raise funds for the library and purchasing items like toys and furniture.
The foundation exists to raise money, receive gifts and bequests, and increase public awareness regarding the need for a state-of-the-art library facility to meet community needs, she said.
“The foundation is hoping to get a new library for our community at some point. It is still in its vision phase,” Schmidt said. “There’s more opportunities for volunteering with the Friends group, but they are both looking for new members.”
Library staff is happy to share information about the other groups that support the library and upcoming events and activities, she said.
If all goes well, coffee could become a permanent offering at YCL.
“Right now, we are just planning for the coffee to be available on First Fridays and maybe some other special events,” Schmidt said. “The Friends of the Library purchased a Keurig machine, so people will be able to personalize their drink a little bit, choose what they want and get a fresh cup.”
YCL strives to be a place that is welcoming, where people enjoy being and spending time, and coffee has a way of bringing people together, she said.
“I think coffee is another thing that will make (YCL) feel a little more like home for people,” Schmidt said. “People (could) sit around and chat and make connections. We always enjoy that opportunity to make those social connections.”
For more information, call the Yankton Community Library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org or visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.