Back On Track

Having now fully recovered from a pandemic-related driver shortage, Yankton Transit has announced it will begin offering rides to children again starting next month.
“Basically, it’s to support kids getting to school,” Transit Supervisor Terry Kirchner told the Press & Dakotan. “We will take any age from preschoolers on up to 12th grade.”
Beginning Oct. 24, Yankton Transit will add student rides to its existing routes.
Monday, parents can begin the process of registering their child riders, either online at www.yanktontransit.com or in person at Yankton Transit’s offices at 901 East Seventh Street.
Yankton Transit is a non-profit organization that provides discounted rides in town for individuals who need help getting to the store, work and appointments, as well as for students who need transportation to and from school or to and from daycare.
It’s not a matter of simply adding in the child rides, but also integrating them into the existing route structure, Kirchner said, noting that Transit will likely be adding 80-100 student rides in October.
“Kids get rides throughout the day,” Kirchner said. “We have them in the morning, we have them through the lunch hour when preschoolers are getting out of school, we’ve got the preschoolers going to school at lunch time, and then we have the end of school.”
To prepare for the increase in ridership, Kirchner is opening the registration process first so organizers will have time to log address information, adjust existing routes and lay out new ones, he said.
“We have to (know) how we are going to get everybody picked up and to their destination on time,” Kirchner said. “(The registration period) will give us a chance to see what we have for rides so that first day is flawless.”
A driver shortage began when the pandemic lowered the number of Transit drivers from 16 to 10, the Press & Dakotan reported in August. At that time, Transit announced there simply were not enough drivers to accommodate student riders this school year.
An influx of applications has since filled the gap, bringing the number of drivers to 20, Kirchner said.
“Before we lost all our drivers, we used to run about nine to 10 buses in the morning. Then that dropped down to about six buses,” he said. “What’s basically happening is, the driver additions are getting us back to normal operations, which has been our whole goal.”
Transit is still supporting the rest of the community for individuals to get to work, doctor appointments, shopping and whatever else comes along, Kirchner said.
“These new drivers mean I can support the kids and the rest of the community at the same time,” he said.
