Back On Track
Courtesy Photo

Having now fully recovered from a pandemic-related driver shortage, Yankton Transit has announced it will begin offering rides to children again starting next month.

“Basically, it’s to support kids getting to school,” Transit Supervisor Terry Kirchner told the Press & Dakotan. “We will take any age from preschoolers on up to 12th grade.”

