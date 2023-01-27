PIERRE — Severe winter storms have impacted South Dakota several times this winter. In December, storms sent temperatures plunging to dangerous lows with extreme heavy snowfall and white out conditions. Additional storms last week dropped heavy snow on significant portions of the state. The impacts and aftermath of these events can be stressful. However, there are resources to help you weather the storm.

For some, the storms delayed or led to cancellation of holiday plans with family and friends due to hazardous travel conditions. Some South Dakotans are left dealing with the loss of income, property damage, physical injury, decreased mental health, or even the loss of loved ones. While normal daily changes in weather have a mild effect on mental health, the effects of extreme weather are more complicated.

