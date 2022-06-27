Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Daniel Slade, 69, Yankton, was arrested Friday for aggravated assault (domestic).
• Loretta King, 46, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic).
• Elijah Russaw, 32, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold or entering or refusing to leave a property after notice and threatening law enforcement or family.
• Tristin Gunderson, 21, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
• Adam Uken, 49, Tabor, was booked Saturday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ethan Ortega, 41, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for fleeing and on a warrant for breach of bond conditions and an unspecified warrant.
• Shane Coleman, 33, Lower Brule, was booked Saturday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Jamal Alnayed, 20, Lower Brule, was booked Saturday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Duffy Ducheneaux II, 29, Lower Brule, was booked Saturday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Jason Dixon, 36, no address given, was booked Saturday on a facility hold for the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
• A 13-year-old Yankton female was arrested Saturday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement.
• A 15-year-old Yankton female was arrested Saturday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement.
• Jerome Proctor, 59, Springfield, was booked Sunday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Brendan McBride, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Chase Gust, 21, Centerville, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and contempt.
• Colton Roth, 22, Hurley, was arrested Sunday for traveling through closed-road signs on a state highway and driving under the influence.
• Shem Hills, 19, Crooks, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence; purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor; and open container in a motor vehicle.
• Dylan Peterson, 29, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault (domestic).
