The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company has announced audition dates for its June production of “Chapter Two,” Neil Simon’s classic comedy of romantic missteps. Auditions will be held at the theatre on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m.

Performances of the production will run June 8-11 and June 16-18. The production will be directed by Jim Violette.

