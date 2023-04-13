The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company has announced audition dates for its June production of “Chapter Two,” Neil Simon’s classic comedy of romantic missteps. Auditions will be held at the theatre on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m.
Performances of the production will run June 8-11 and June 16-18. The production will be directed by Jim Violette.
In this comedy, recently widowed writer George Schneider is encouraged by his younger brother Leo to start dating again. Though his initial attempts are foiled by a string of awkward mismatches, George finally meets Jennie Malone, and she is a keeper. Still, it is a bumpy ride on the road to togetherness for these not-so-young lovers. George and Jennie stumble on, overcoming both their hesitation on the rebound and emotional neediness.
The cast calls for two men and two women who can play ages 30-50. The roles are: George, a serious man who is looking to enjoy life again; Leo, long-married and looking for something else; Jennie, a fun, outgoing woman who is full of life and energy; and Faye, long-married (again) and looking for something else.
LCTC encourages anyone who is interested, regardless of experience, to audition. All roles, unless otherwise announced, are open to anyone auditioning without pre-casting.
