United Way of Greater Yankton’s The Clothing Closet would like to announce their Spring Donation Drive to support their mission of offering community members who are struggling to make ends meet the opportunity to receive free, quality clothing in a dignified, and welcoming space.
The drive will take place Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Clothing Closet, 203 E. Third Street in Yankton.
Donations of clean, gently used spring/summer clothing, shoes or bedding will be accepted. Household goods, toys, or undergarments will not be accepted.
The Clothing Closet is open to families in need of clothing at 203 E. Third Street, on Mondays from 2-6 p.m. by appointment only. Vouchers from outside agencies are no longer needed for families to participate, however an initial application process will be conducted asking family demographics and overall need. Family information will also be used to track use of the program.
For more information about The Clothing Closet, how to donate or how to volunteer, please contact United Way of Greater Yankton at info@yanktonunitedway.org or 605-665-6766.
