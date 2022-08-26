Mike Bjerkaas is being honored as the HSC Employee of the Month for August.
Mike started with HSC in June 1978, 44 years ago. He started at HSC as a mental health aide in geriatrics before working with long-term patients in Wards One, Two, and Three within the old hospital.
For many years now he has been working with patient services. This includes helping to keep inventory of patient’s possessions for admission and discharge. The role also involves escorting patients to appointments in and out of town or providing a ride to the bus depot or airport so patients can return home after hospitalization.
“Mike is an all-around great guy and highly respected colleague,” a co-worker said. “He is a very thoughtful, kind, courteous, helpful, hardworking, reliable professional and so much more.”
With nearly 4 1/2 decades of service to HSC, the co-worker says Mike deserves recognition for his long-term dedication to performing his duties with excellence.
His favorite parts of the job include taking patients home when they are ready for discharge and working with a great group of co-workers.
Mike is not the first Bjerkaas to serve as a long-term HSC employee. His mother Eleanor worked at HSC for more than 20 years.
Outside of work Bjerkaas enjoys spending time with his family including his great nieces and nephews sporting events. While he currently lives in Yankton, his hometown is Irene.
Congratulations, Mike Bjerkaas, on being selected as the HSC Employee of the Month for August.
