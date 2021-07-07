County Eyes Cannabis Options

Yankton County officials are leaning toward an established model for the licensing of medical cannabis dispensaries in the county’s jurisdiction — alcohol permitting.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Yankton County Commission held a discussion on which direction to go in as the state’s medical cannabis permitting and distribution infrastructure falls into places.
Commission Chairperson Cheri Loest said there are a few options for the county to pursue, but it must start soon.
“We can do it through zoning by limiting locations, we can do a license or we can do a combination of both,” she said. “We also need to discuss if we want to limit the facilities — cultivation facilities, testing facilities, manufacturing facilities and dispensaries.”
She added that an ordinance process would need to be kicked off soon in order to meet the October deadline to begin issuing licenses.
“If we choose to go with a zoning ordinance, it should be heard, the first reading in August, at the Planning Commission, September at the County Commission ad by the time we publish, it would be in effect mid-October,” she said. “Oct. 29 is when the state’s go-live date supposedly is. So if we are going down the ordinance path and limiting these facilities to just commercial, lakeside commercial, ag or whatever, we need to get moving.”
Loest said the other option cuts out the Planning Commission.
“The other is just a general license like a liquor license and we can do that just at the County Commission level, not at the Planning Commission, so it saves you a whole month of steps,” she said. “We can limit licenses or we can leave it unlimited and we can set the fee. … We can write the ordinance that we will or will not allow grow, manufacturing, testing and sales.”
The county’s exploration of how it will handle the advent of medicinal cannabis comes after the City of Yankton passed its own ordinance in June. The city had been working on its ordinance since January whereas Tuesday marked the longest public discussion the County Commission has had on marijuana. However, in this time frame, the county has been working on amendments to Article 5 of the zoning ordinance, the final draft of which saw its first reading on Tuesday night.
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox didn’t seem to have much of an appetite to take on another prolonged zoning ordinance discussion.
“I’m about all ordinanced out right now,” she said. “I think we should do licenses for all of them. Let them make their application, say where they’re going to do it and pay a fee, and they’ll either make it work or they won’t.”
She stated she would be OK with not imposing a limit on the number of licenses. The City of Yankton has limited the number of dispensary licenses to two for the moment.
Development Services Director Gary Vetter also said he doesn’t see a need to go the full ordinance route.
“We have been doing a lot of ordinance work and I’m not sure, at this point either, if that’s the best route to go,” he said. “It seems like this would be something that lends its way better just doing licenses. I agree that we probably don’t need to limit them at this point. … The ordinance side of it that is nice is just basically the aspect that you’re defining which areas it could be in or not be in. For this purpose, I’m not sure that really matters.”
The remainder of commissioners were also for leaning toward licensing route.
Commissioner Joseph Healy also had his mind on the potential future of marijuana in the state.
“I’d like whatever we end up (deciding) here to be able to just roll into (recreational marijuana),” he said.
Loest said she would like to see a drafted proposal by the first part of August with hearings in September.
