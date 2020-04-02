Yankton County Offices To Be Closed To Public

Beginning Monday, April 6, the offices of the Yankton County Government Center will be closed to the public.
Each department will have drop boxes outside their offices plus many have an online presence that can help you, too. You can also mail your items in or call with questions.
If you require in person assistance, call the government center and make an appointment by calling (605) 260-4400; options are listed for each department. Their hours will still be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will continue to be closed Saturday, Sunday and holidays.
———
Below are specifics for each department.
• The Yankton County Extension Office at 901 Whiting Drive will have their office entry open if someone needs to pick up or drop off items. Call ahead to make sure someone is on site: 605-665-3387.
• The Veterans Service Office will be working as a “closed door shop,” meaning their door will be closed, but they will take phone calls and will make appointments if it is necessary to work on a pressing veteran’s issue. The direct line to the Veterans Service Office is (605) 260-4420. The Veterans Service Officer (VSO) urges you to call ahead of time, talk things over with the VSO and clarify what documents you might need to bring with you should you need an appointment to be scheduled with him.
• The Planning and Zoning Office is closing its door Monday, April 6, and is asking that you call to make an appointment or to ask questions. Building permits are now being done online and you can find that application at http://www.co.yankton.sd/custom/planning-zoning.
• The Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public. Business will be conducted online, through their drop box or via email or mail until further notice. This is not limited to property tax payments, vehicle renewals, handicap permits, reports of sale, sellers permit, duplicate titles/plates, specialty plates and any other payments made to Yankton County. Any business that may require an in-person visit will be done by appointment only by calling 605-260-4400, option 7. Links to the sites where payments can be made and forms can be found at http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/treasurer.
• The Contact Center Food pantry and emergency assistance will begin taking phone calls at (605) 260-4400, option 2, for food and other emergency assistance starting Monday. They will take your information and bring your groceries to you at the County Government Center alley door on the east side of building. The door into the Contact Center will be locked and opened by appointment only. Tuesday bread will also be at the Government Center alley door after 8:30 a.m.
• The Auditor’s Office has announced that absentee voting for the June 2 primary begins April 17. The deadline for voter registration is May 18. Forms will be placed on a table outside the auditor’s office. Fill the voter registration form and place it in and seal it in an envelope that is also available on the table. Place it in the container on the table. For absentee voting, knock on the auditor’s door so they can make a copy of your driver’s license or to have your signature notarized. If at all possible, bring your own pen to avoid contamination.
• The Register of Deeds (ROD) office will be serving the public through regular mail, email and telephone. To reach Brian Hunhoff, call (605) 260-4465. To reach his deputies, call (605) 260-4463 for Mallory or (605) 260-4466 for Matt. Call for information on how to obtain birth certificate, marriage certificate, death certificate or to schedule an appointment for a marriage license. Vital record application forms can be found at http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/register-of-deeds. Yankton County real estate documents to be recorded can be sent to the Register of Deeds by regular mail, UPS or Fed Ex. Real estate documents to record can also be placed in the drop box outside of the office doors. The drop box will be checked several times each day. Another new service provided by the Register of Deeds office is electronic recording (e-recording) of real estate documents. For more details about e-recording, contact the ROD office at one of the phone numbers listed above or see the office’s website page for further information.
• The doors are locked at the County Highway shop and office. If someone needs anything, call for an appointment. The phone number is (605) 260-4473. Any deliveries will still be accepted.
• The Yankton County WIC and Community Health Office’s door will remain locked. They will continue to provide services primarily by phone. Call (605) 260-4400, option 1, for assistance.
———
If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
