Do you or your neighbors go all out when decorating for Halloween? This year get noticed and win prizes.
Yankton Area Arts is hosting Yankton’s first-ever Halloween Home Decoration Contest. Prizes will be awarded in three categories:
• The Big Pumpkin Award (Judge’s Choice),
• Most Likely to Be Haunted (Scariest),
• and the Overachiever Award (Most over the top).
Sponsoring the event with prizes valued over $200 is South Dakota Magazine, Pied Piper Flowers and Gifts and The Boat House. All homes in Yankton and the lake area are eligible to participate.
All entries must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 16, and include a non-refundable $10 entry fee. Judging will take place Oct. 25-28 with winners announced Oct.r 31.
A full list of rules and a link to the entry form can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org under Harvest Halloween.
For more information, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
