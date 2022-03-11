Yankton County Highway Department will be putting up county highway signs with spring load limits on Monday, March 14, 2022.
The load limit for Yankton County Highways will be restricted to a load limit of 6 tons per axle, 80,000 pounds gross on most asphalt surfaces.
