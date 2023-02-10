Jaclyn Kyte was named the 2022 Boys & Girls Club of Yankton Jr. Youth of the Year winner at the Club’s annual competition, on Friday, Dec. 9.
Jaclyn competed amongst her peers, Rilyn Jackson, Xander Fischer, Courtney Johnson, Emrie Decker, Kiyah Sherman, and Miley Wilcox, who all completed interviews with a panel of judges and prepared essays and a speech for the event.
Youth of the Year is a Boys & Girls Clubs of America program that recognizes and celebrates outstanding youth in each community’s Boys & Girls Club. The program encourages Club members to showcase how they have been involved with the Club and how it has impacted them. Participating in the competition takes time and effort, and winning the organization’s Youth of the Year title is the highest honor a Club member can receive.
“Youth of the Year is my favorite program and event at the Club,” said Koty Frick, the Executive Director at Boys & Girls Club of Yankton. “Oftentimes we have watched our candidates grow up throughout the years and we can clearly see the impact the Club has made on their lives.”
Club staff have watched Jaclyn grow over the years, and are proud of the leadership skills, personal growth, and confidence she has shown. Jaclyn has been attending the Club for many years and credits her ability to build strong relationships and be confident in herself to the amazing staff at the Club. Jaclyn can be found participating in Mindfulness Club and Healthy Lifestyles at the Club, or on the mat wrestling her heart out.
“The Boys & Girls Club has taught me so many different things. As a young girl I had a very tough life, but being here surrounded by people who are here to watch me strive and have supported me even if they don’t realize it, has helped me the most,” Jaclyn said in her speech.
“Jaclyn does a great job of exemplifying leadership throughout the Club,” said Ms. Eden, the Teen Director at the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton. “She is always seen encouraging positivity and kindness to everybody that is around her. I am excited to see the impact that Jaclyn continues to make on our club.”
The mission of Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. The before/after school programs, summer programs, and other camps provide fun, educational activities and opportunities for all youth at a very affordable cost. To get involved with the Club in any way, visit www.greatfuturessd.org or call 605-692-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.