100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 17, 1923
• Articles of Incorporation have been received from the secretary of state at Pierre for the Yankton Golf and Country Club, the permanent organization which has an option to buy the land the golf club has had leased for the last year, and to improve it with the idea of a club house in the future.
• The graders at the river front park at the foot of Cedar Street are at present turning over a quantity of lime, a relic of Yankton’s early history when lime was manufactured here from the bluffs for the city’s first buildings. The plow and scraper have once more brought to light traces of an early industry which went out of business when lime could be shipped in cheaper than it could be made here.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 17, 1948
• Charles Dahlberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Dahlberg of Wagner, has informed his parents that he has been awarded a full scholarship in English at Princeton university and will enter there in the fall. Dahlberg attended Southern Normal and graduated from Yankton College. He taught two years at Davis before going overseas as a radio operator with the U.S. airforce.
• The Scotland Highlanders and Wagner separated themselves into a select group in the Missouri Valley league yesterday. Scotland and Wagner remain as the only two undefeated clubs as the Missouri Valley circuit clubs resumed play after a washout last weekend.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 17, 1973
• Yankton School Board Wednesday authorized school officials to go ahead with repairs to the principal’s office space at the Yankton Middle School which was damaged in an apparent arson over the weekend. Estimates of damage at the Middle School and insurance coverage are about $5,000.
• The degree of doctor of philosophy in American diplomatic history will be conferred this Saturday upon John Nies, associate professor of history and head of the political science at Yankton College, in ceremonies at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. His dissertation was entitled, “Franco-American Relations, 1917-1918.”
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 17, 1998
• No paper
