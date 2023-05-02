MMU Alumni Returning To Campus To Deliver Commencement Addresses May 6

Denis Fokken and Tim Semple, two Mount Marty University (MMU) alumni, will return to campus to deliver the undergraduate and graduate commencement addresses after earning degrees from the Catholic, Benedictine University 50 years ago.

Fokken was working at a meatpacking plant when he decided to go back to college. “I got connected with a local CPA firm and when I graduated, they hired me,” a job that would unknowingly lead him to his 41-year career with First Dakota National Bank.

