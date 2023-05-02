MMU Alumni Returning To Campus To Deliver Commencement Addresses May 6

Denis Fokken and Tim Semple, two Mount Marty University (MMU) alumni, will return to campus to deliver the undergraduate and graduate commencement addresses after earning degrees from the Catholic, Benedictine University 50 years ago.
Fokken was working at a meatpacking plant when he decided to go back to college. “I got connected with a local CPA firm and when I graduated, they hired me,” a job that would unknowingly lead him to his 41-year career with First Dakota National Bank.
Likewise, the moment Tim Semple received his diploma, he became one of the first two students to receive their Bachelor of Science in Anesthesia and one of the first two nurse anesthetists in the nation. “We didn’t really realize the impact at the time,” he said of MMU being the first educational institute to offer such a program. “I had this degree that nobody else had.”
Semple’s interest in Obstetric Anesthesia brought him all over the US to leadership roles at hospitals in Nebraska, California, Indiana, and Maryland before his retirement in 2017.
Both Fokken and Semple look back on their time in Yankton with deep gratitude for their Benedictine education and the faculty and staff who impacted the trajectory of their careers.
While the two have lived vastly different lives since 1973, both are compelled to use the time they have with this year’s graduates to share experiences, insights, and advice but also to pay tribute to what makes Mount Marty so special: the Benedictine values and the faculty and staff living them out.
“Mount Marty’s mission is a mission of humility and service, and we have to go out and think of how we can best serve our world and represent this Benedictine ideal,” Semple says. “Because Saint Benedict was not just a monk off in the corner.”
MMU in Yankton celebrates commencement on Saturday, May 6. The undergraduate ceremony is at 10 a.m. and the graduate ceremony is at 1 p.m. in Cimpl Arena. Program and livestream details can be found at mountmarty.edu.
“The point I want to make is that opportunities are not guaranteed, but they do come along,” says Fokken. “Be who you are and live your life for who you are with the values that you’ve got.”
