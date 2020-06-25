South Dakota has recorded its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which may be tied to COVID-19 recoveries in younger people, the state epidemiologist reported in a COVID-19 media update Thursday.
Dr. Josh Clayton said the state’s first known case of MIS-C has been diagnosed in a patient under the age of 18. Clayton would only say the patient was from East River and that he could not provide the county of residence due to privacy issues.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, multisystem inflammatory syndrome “is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.”
The website added, “We know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care.”
Clayton told reporters Thursday, “The main symptoms relate to general systemic reactions of fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash or an extreme feeling of being tired.”
He added that “there’s not a direct link (between COVID-19 and MIS-C) at this point.”
Nebraska has seen at least two cases of MIS-C.
In the local COVID-19 update, Clay County reported three new positive tests Thursday, bringing its case total to 79. Three new recoveries were recorded. The county currently has 17 active cases.
Yankton County reported one new positive test, its 71st. One new recovery was also reported. The county has 14 active cases.
Charles Mix County also reported one new positive test, giving it 57 known cases. One recovery was reported. The county currently has 33 positive cases; the number of people ever hospitalized remains at 22.
Statewide COVID-19 statistics for South Dakota reported Thursday included:
• Total Positive Cases — 6,479 (+60);
• Active Cases — 800 (+19);
• Deaths — 87 (+3): Only two case locations were provided in Thursday’s media briefing: 1 in Buffalo County and 1 in Faulk County;
• Total Tests — 75,854 (+777);
• Hospitalizations — 632 ever hospitalized (+3); 79 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Recoveries — 5,592 (+38).
During Thursday’s media briefing, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the testing of the state’s long-term care facilities was nearly complete, with 99% of residents and 99.3% of staff tested. So far, 49 residents and 35 staff have tested positive.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported one new death in its update late Wednesday to bring the state’s total to 257.
There were 129 new positive tests reported to raise the state total to date to 18,222. The total number of tests processed climbed to 163,368 (+1,847). The website listed no new recovered cases (12,099 total). There are currently 131 people hospitalized (+6), with the total of those ever hospitalized climbing to 1,268 (+11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.