SD Hemp Industry Is On The Grow

Last January, Wakonda farmer John Peterson tried to convince other producers to grow industrial hemp, as South Dakota was one of the last states to set up a program.
Just a few months later, the Rushmore State has emerged as second in the nation, with plans to blow past other states this spring.
“In only the second year of production, we’re already at 2,540 acres of hemp in 2022,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “We finished ahead of Texas and just behind Montana with 2,998 acres. We’ve set a goal of 10,000 planted acres by next spring.”
Peterson, along with Derrick Dohmann and Ken Meyer, outlined those plans during Monday’s information meeting of the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association (SDIHA).
The meeting, held at the Elks Lodge in Yankton, drew about a dozen people. Unlike the Wakonda meeting earlier this year, Monday’s gathering consisted of producers with a growing season under their belt and looking for ways to increase their production.
Peterson himself didn’t know much about the crop at first.
“I got a card in the mail, telling me South Dakota had started a hemp program, so I went to a meeting and decided to try it,” he said.
Now, he has gone beyond experimenting with hemp. He has become a major advocate for the crop, traveling the state at information meetings.
And next spring, he plans to open a hemp processing plant near Wakonda, which he believes will stimulate interest even more in southeast South Dakota. At the same time, Dohmann plans to open a processing plant at Winfred, near Madison.
“When I went to my first hemp meeting, the presenter said one of us (in the audience of eight) would be buying one of these $1 million machines for processing — and here we’ll have two of them in eastern South Dakota,” Peterson said.
Dohmann foresees a one-two punch: many more producers willing to raise hemp with a plant much closer, and manufacturers and businesses coming to South Dakota for proximity to the supply.
“I think it will cause a big wave of people interested in the industrial hemp industry. We just started last year, and we’re looking to have three to four times the amount of any other state,” he said.
“That’s going to put South Dakota in a very good position for attracting these other businesses and industries who want to be close to the hemp production and processing and then make their own products.”
That’s where the goal of 10,000 acres comes into play, Meyer said.
“We’ll have two processing facilities. We’ll have more than enough capacity to handle 12,000 acres at our two facilities,” he said. “We want to keep the processing available for the grower, but we don’t want the grower to fall behind, because then we can’t keep the supply chain working and we don’t have the cash flow.”
The trio believes that South Dakota — and neighboring states, who can use their processing facilities — will step up and fill the need.
And a third processing plant may be in the works, as a Tyndall man at Monday’s meeting indicated his interest in starting a facility.
MAKING THE INVESTMENT
Peterson’s plant has literally become a family affair, as they have joined him in investing in the venture.
“We hoped to get done this fall, but we’re waiting until spring. It works out well because the machinery won’t be ready until them. In the meantime, we can do more planning,” he said.
“Actually, we’re going up to Canada next week to look at the machine. They’ll tear it down, put it in crates and send it here in January, and we’ll put up the building next spring.”
The processing plant site will consist of roughly 1,000 acres, “so it doesn’t take that much of a footprint,” he said.
Start-up plans call for employing three people per shift, with one eight-hour shift. However, an increase in acreages could bump up production to two or three shifts per day.
The South Dakota plants will dramatically cut trucking costs for producers. Currently, the nearest plants are located in Kansas and Montana, which isn’t feasible for most area farmers, the SDIHA trio said. The trucking costs alone, especially with current fuel prices, would eat up much of any profit.
The SDIHA recruitment effort isn’t limited to the eastern side of the state or even South Dakota.
“We’re going out to Hot Springs (in the southwest region),” he said. “When we’re done at Hot Springs, we’re holding a grower meeting in Valentine, Nebraska.”
DRAWING INTEREST
Peterson believes his success, along with those of others, has stimulated interest among his fellow producers.
“Now that some of the farmers have two years’ experience under their belt, they’re finding out more about it. They’re hoping to learn more about production and to plant more acres next year,” he said.
“We’ve also had a lot of people walking through the fields this year, looking at it a little more seriously. We had one guy that grew hemp in one area during Year One. Then in Year Two, we found two more farmers in that area trying to grow it. We’re trying to keep the momentum going.”
Peterson stepped up his own game.
“In Year 1, our field was just one variety, because it was the only kind available in the state,” he said. “This year, we knew we were having these meetings across the state and needed some data. We just took it upon ourselves to grow eight different varieties, with two or three acres of each. We tripled our production from 40 acres to 130 acres.”
The production so far has remained as different as the farmer, ranging from 10- to 12-foot stalks to much smaller varieties, Dohmann said. Climate and regional features often dictate the best choice, while other times farmers experiment, he said.
“One producer changed every season. For three years, he planted three different varieties,” he said. “Depending on how big a farm, some people consider 400 acres as a trial patch.”
Peterson has found that southeastern South Dakota contains a favorable climate and soil for hemp. In general, the Rushmore State has produced better yields than neighboring North Dakota and Montana, he said.
“It has to do with weather conditions, sunlight, latitude. You follow the latitude line over to Europe, and you see they’re growing fairly good hemp in that area,” he said. “We were over in Denmark this summer, and we toured an actual hemp field there. They planted exactly the same varieties we had here in South Dakota. It gave us confidence that we were going with the right varieties as similar places in the world.”
Denmark has grown hemp for a longer period of time and uses large textile mills, Peterson said. However, the Danish mills are also using older machinery, while American operations are seeking to build newer, smaller plants that can be constructed quickly, he added.
The line of hemp-made products has expanded quickly and looks to increase even more, the SDIHA trio said. They pointed to one in particular — a building construction material known as “hemp-crete.”
The product is created by grinding up the inner part of the stalk, then mixing it with lime and water to make a hemp-based concrete that’s highly insulative and resistant to both mold and bacteria.
In the United States, the product is going through building codes and the establishment of nationwide standards, Peterson said. As a result, Canada allows the seven-story hempcrete buildings while the U.S. allows only one-story residential buildings using the material.
In response to early concerns from law enforcement and other officials, South Dakota’s industrial hemp is tested for levels of THC, the hallucinogenic drug in marijuana. The state’s crop has literally passed the drug test, Meyer said.
“We’re two years into it, and all the growers have grown compliant,” he said. “Nobody has needed to have their crop destroyed.”
BUILDING THE FUTURE
Monday’s audience included Richard Geppert, who works with industrial hemp through the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
The SDIHA trio noted the state government officials have been very helpful and good to work with. In particular, they noted Geppert has accepted invitations to attend their information meetings, and he has visited every hemp field twice –- first, to verify the crop and then to collect samples for THC testing.
Looking ahead, Meyer noted farmers need to make industrial hemp part of their rotation, rather than treat it as a niche or specialty crop, to grow the industry at the needed levels.
Changing farmers’ habits can prove challenging, Peterson said.
“It all depends on how well it cash flows. The price of corn and beans doubled in a month. In January, we had the war, and we were looking at $5 corn and $9 beans. Then, a month later, it was $8 corn and $16 beans,” he said.
“Guys who have been farming corn and beans for 40 years, it’s going to be tough to get them to move to a recently approved crop, but we have got enough guys to make us second in the nation.”
The 2018 federal farm bill made industrial hemp possible, and the farm bill comes up for renewal next year, Peterson said.
“They’re writing rules on it now. That box has been opened, and it’s very unlikely to ever get shut again,” he said. “They’re learning this went from a little niche market and now, in just two-plus year, it has developed into this sustainable crop that’s not going away.”
South Dakota stands to become a national leader, Peterson said.
“Our producers are seeing what comes out of it and are realizing it’s something pretty neat,” he said. “Other states can see how much we have increased. They can take note and help grow the industry.”
