MITCHELL — “Life Is All About Balance” is the theme of the 2022 Women in Blue Jeans Conference to be held Feb. 25-26 at the Highland Conference Center in Mitchell.
Women interested in the conference can register and find additional information online at www.womeninbluejeans.org
Friday evening from 5-9 p.m. includes shopping opportunities with local home-based businesses, a make and take session, and an “intro to yoga” class.
A variety of sessions will be offered beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday following the theme of balance in personal, financial, spiritual and social life.
Saturday’s keynote speaker, Jonathan Busch, licensed and certified counselor, who will share his experience and advice on how to achieve balance.
Check the WIBJ website and the WIBJ Facebook page for details.
