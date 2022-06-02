• A report was received at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of a washer and dryer set from a driveway on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:52 a.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 1:40 p.m. Thursday of theft on W. 4th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday of an assault on Ferdig Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday of an assault on 309th St. near Mission Hill.
