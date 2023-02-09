Kieffer Will Not Seek Reelection To Yankton School Board
Yankton School Board chair Frani Kieffer listens to Yankton School District Superintendent Wayne Kindle during a board meeting last month. Kieffer announced Thursday she will not be seeking reelection.

Yankton School Board incumbent Frani Kieffer is not running for reelection.

Kieffer, currently serving as school board president, told the Press & Dakotan last month that she was undecided about running for a third term on the Yankton School Board in April.

