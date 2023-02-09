Kieffer Will Not Seek Reelection To Yankton School Board

Yankton School Board incumbent Frani Kieffer is not running for reelection.
Kieffer, currently serving as school board president, told the Press & Dakotan last month that she was undecided about running for a third term on the Yankton School Board in April.
A phone call to Kieffer from the Press & Dakotan Thursday confirmed her decision to leave the school board.
Also Thursday, the Yankton School District announced that Jacklyn Mueller had turned in a nominating petition for the seat on the Yankton School Board. Kieffer’s seat is the only opening this election cycle.
As of Thursday, no other nominating petitions had been received. The deadline for filing is 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
Kieffer said she has been in communication with Mueller and was aware that she had decided to run for the vacant school board seat.
“I have gotten to know Jacqueline over the last couple of years working on the Early Childhood Education Center committees,” she said. “She’s been a part of it since the beginning. I’ve been extremely impressed with her. So, when the idea of her being interested in the school board came up, I was happy to visit with her about it and support her in any way that I can.”
Kieffer has served on the Yankton School Board for the last nine years.
“My plan was to do two (three-year) terms,” she said. “When it came time for the start of the third one, we had just passed the opt-out and there were lots of great things going on in the district.”
Anticipation of what was to come over the next three years for the school district prompted Kieffer to run for a third term in 2020.
“I’ve kind of known all along that this would probably be a good time for me to transition out and look at other possibilities where I can support the school and the community,” she said. “I feel so fortunate to have my kids in what I think is the greatest school district in the state and possibly the region. It has been a great experience, and I have truly enjoyed it.”
The school board election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11. In-person absentee voting begins March 27, which is also the registration deadline for voters to participate.
