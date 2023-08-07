POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Axl Cox, 22, Yankton, was arrested Friday at 2:33 p.m. for resisting arrest, abuse or cruelty of minor, simple assault against law enforcement (3 counts) and simple assault/domestic.
• Jaden Beltz, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday at 4:46 p.m. on a probation hold for court services.
• Sam Lyons, 25, Utica, was arrested Friday at 5:02 p.m. on a probation hold for court services.
• Alexa Nelson, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday at 5:45 p.m. on a probation hold for court services.
• Mark Taggart, 49, Vermillion, was arrested Friday at 8:18 p.m. for failure to appear after release, fail to appear use or possession of controlled substance, breach of conditions on possession of controlled substance and fail to appear for possession of controlled substance.
• Everett Gullikson, 39, Vermillion, was arrested Friday at 11 p.m. on a probation hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and for violation of probation conditions.
• Susan Wuestewald, 57, Yankton, was arrested Saturday at 1:07 a.m. for simple assault against a law enforcement officer.
• Shakia Nadeau, 22, Yankton, was arrested Saturday at 2:15 a.m. for DUI.
• Bruce Dzitko, 61, Yankton, was arrested Saturday at 9:49 p.m. for having an open container in a motor vehicle and DUI.
• Jaime Alvarez, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday at 10:41 p.m. for driving with a revoked license.
• Terrance Picotte, 45, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 2:45 a.m. for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; threatening law enforcement officer or family.
• Brandon Simon, 32, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 2:57 a.m. on a bench warrant issued by Knox County, Nebraska for resisting arrest, first -degree vandalism or intentional damage to property of $1000-$100,000; simple assault against a law enforcement officer; reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated; threatening a law enforcement officer or family.
• Antoine Young Jr., 32, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 2:34 p.m. for simple assault domestic
• Fianna White Hawk, 36, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 2:50 p.m. on a bond revocation warrant issued by Pennington County.
• Jesse Rains, 42, of Yankton was arrested on a warrant issued by Lincoln County arrest for felony violation of protection order by stalking – domestic.
• Steven Peterson, 54, of Vermillion was arrested Sunday at 7:10 p.m. for substitution of license plates.
• Brenda Edler, 54, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 9:46 p.m. for DUI and improper lane driving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.