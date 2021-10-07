The Wednesday Drive and Diners are making a special trip to Crofton, Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 9, to attend Crofton’s Octoberfest, where members will be touring the Pulley Museum and dining on German food/beverages.
The Drive and Diners will meet at the northeast corner of the Yankton Mall at 3:30 p.m. and leave promptly at 4 p.m. (Note the date and time change.)
If additional information is needed, contact Boots or Diane Butzlaff at 605-689-3600.
